Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the SimpliSafe 12-piece Home Security System for $479.99 shipped. Down from $650 for this kit typically at Best Buy, youâ€™d spend $380 for the two outdoor cameras alone, while the indoor camera costs $100, showing just how good of a deal todayâ€™s discount is. Ready to secure every facet of your home, this SimpliSafe kit delivers the brandâ€™s award-winning security system to your door in an easy to set up package. Included youâ€™ll find the base station, a keypad, motion sensor, six contact sensors, as well as three total cameras. Two of the cameras are rated for outdoor use and are battery-powered, allowing you to mount them anywhere. The third plugs into the wall and is meant to go inside to keep an eye on things when youâ€™re not home. Plus, the system can either be self-monitored for free or professionally protected with a monthly subscription, completely dependent on what you prefer. Learn more about what the outdoor camera has to offer in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up an additionalÂ four window/door sensorsÂ at Amazon. You can grab the multi-pack forÂ $50Â at Amazon, which allows you to secure an additional four doors or windows around the house. This can add to the peace of mind knowing that your entire home will be secured whenever you head out of town.

Have you taken a look at the rest of our smart home guide lately? Just today weâ€™ve tracked down discounts on ecobeeâ€™s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced at $149, Lutronâ€™s Caseta HomeKit switch set on sale for $136, and even Eveâ€™s HomeKit/Thread Aqua water controller at $72, which marks the second-best price to date.

SimpliSafe 12-piece Home Security Kit features:

Itâ€™s easy to transform your home into a safe haven with SimpliSafeâ€™s award-winning security system. Everything is simple to set up, effortless to use, and designed to do one thing only: keep your home and family safe. Indoor and outdoor security cameras let you see everything happening in full HD. So you can spot trouble and capture the evidence. If someone tries to break in, advanced sensors will sound the alarm. And itâ€™s powered with optional 24/7 professional monitoring. Agents keep watch even when you canâ€™t, ready to instantly alert emergency responders â€“ and they stay on the line with you until they arrive. So no matter where you are or what youâ€™re doing, your home is protected 24/7. Thereâ€™s no safe like SimpliSafe.

