Automate your sprinkler or faucet with Eve’s HomeKit/Thread Aqua water controller at $72

With spring around the corner, Amazon is now offering a well-timed discount on the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $71.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Dropping down from the usual $100 going rate, this is the second-best price to date at 28% off. It comes within $2 of the all-time low, is $8 under our previous mention, and the best price of the year. While not the all-new version, this was still recently refreshed with Thread support, giving the Eve Aqua the ability to connect your sprinkler or outdoor faucet into Siri and your smartphone. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there’s also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. Today’s discount arrives just in time for getting your lawn in shape for spring, too. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage, as well. Head below for more.

There is however the new generation of Eve Aqua which was just refreshed last year. The more recent debut arrives with much of the same feature set as the lead deal, with both Thread and HomeKit support in tow. Though there are some internal adjustments to justify the refresh, as well as the increased $150 price tag. Most notably, there’s the brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability, as well as better leak protection and near-silent operation compared to the previous model. But with the featured discount at 50% less than the new iteration, those improvements might not be worth the cash.

If you’re looking to tame the changing seasonal weather inside your home, ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced is also on sale right now. Joining all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide to kick off the week, this HomeKit-enabled offering also works with Alexa and Assistant to help stabilize those inconsistent temperatures that have you needing to crank the heat one day, only to be followed up by lovely window-open kinds of weather. Best of all, it’s down to $149 at Amazon right now, delivering a new all-time low with $41 in savings.

Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller features:

With the Eve Aqua smart water controller, activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button, and let it shut off automatically. You can also set up schedules quickly and easily in the Eve app. Eve Aqua converts your regular outdoor faucet into a smart water outlet, allowing you to keep your grass green and your plants happy and healthy – even while you’re away.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!