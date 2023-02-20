Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit switch set includes two dimmer switches at $136 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is now offering the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit for $135.95 shipped. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at the first discount in over a year on one of the most popular overhead lighting kits on the market. That 20% price cut lands at within $6 of our previous mention from the 2021 Black Friday season, and is one of the best discounts ever. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting.

This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting a pair of in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by two included Pico remotes. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package for automating two rooms in your home. Head below for more.

If you’re not looking to fully invest in the Caseta ecosystem, going with Leviton’s Decora Smart Dimmer at $41 lets you make out for less. This alternative pairs right to your Wi-Fi in order to yield Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support with a standalone design. It offers much of the same dimming features as the lead deal for less, but doesn’t include a secondary pico remote.

If you’d just prefer to skip the whole process of swapping out an in-wall dimmer switch, this Philips Hue starter kit is worth a look for a more convenient upgrade. This package includes three dimmable HomeKit bulbs which will also work with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant thanks to the included smart bridge. You’re also looking at a smart button included in the set that provides a physical way to control the lights for roommates your significant others who haven’t quite warmed up to exclusively using voice control or a smartphone app. Best of all, the kit is down to $73.50 from its usual $100g going rate.

Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; enable the smart away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away

