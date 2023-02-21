ASUS ROG Keris wireless lightweight gaming mouse hits second-best price of $60 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down 40% from its typical $100 going rate for the past few months, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s $5 below our last mention, and is the first time we’ve seen it this low since it hit $45 at the end of December. Featuring the ROG Micro Switch, this mouse is ready for up to 70 million clicks thanks to its gold plated electro-junctions. The optical sensor is also specially-tuned by ROG as well, which gives you “unerring accuracy and precision” with up to 16,000 DPI. Being wireless, you’ll find that it functions over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth, and it can even be used wired should the need arise. Just 15 minutes of being plugged in delivers 12 hours of gameplay, though a full charge will last 78 hours before it’s time to recharge with lights off, and 56 hours when the RGB is turned on. Keep reading for more.

Consider using your savings to pick up the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset for $35 on Amazon. While not from the same brand, HyperX is still a solid choice for your gaming setup. We went hands-on with the newer Cloud Stinger 2 and called it an “instant hit,” so be sure to check out the budget-friendly original Cloud Stinger as a great headset for your setup.

Do you need a new computer to play games on? Well, today’s your day. Earlier this morning, we tracked down discounts on both an ultra-high end desktop and a mid-range laptop. Leading the way is the i9/RTX 3090 Ti desktop with 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It’s available for $500 off right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, there’s the MSI GS66 Stealth RTX 3060 laptop which is $570 below its typical going rate, delivering a great choice for on-the-go gaming.

ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Lightweight FPS wireless gaming mouse with tri-mode connectivity (wired / 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth), specially tuned ROG 16,000 dpi sensor, exclusive push-fit switch sockets, PBT polymer L/R keys, swappable side buttons, ROG Omni Mouse Feet, ROG paracord and Aura Sync RGB lighting

