Skytech’s i9/RTX 3090 Ti desktop packs 64GB of DDR5 RAM at new low of $3,200 ($500 off)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Prism II i9/64GB/1TB/RTX 3090 Ti Gaming Desktop for $3,199.99 shipped. Today’s discount ushers in a $500 discount from its typical $3,700 going rate to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is the first sale that we’ve seen since back in November. Ready to handle basically anything you throw at it, this desktop has the best that both Intel and NVIDIA had to offer for the previous generation. Still packing a punch, you’ll find the i9-12900KS processor with up to 5.2GHz speeds and the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card with 24GB of GDDR6X memory pre-installed here. On top of that, this desktop packs a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD here alongside 64GB of DDR5 RAM to give you a premium build all around. Plus, it’s cooled by a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler to ensure that the processor can maintain peak performance for longer. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor that’s available for $430 at Amazon. While the RTX 3090 Ti can absolutely push 4K120 graphics, those monitors can be quite pricy and fans of FPS titles will want the ability to go beyond that. So, that’s why we recommend the 1440p 240Hz monitor from GIGABYTE so you can get a great balance between visual quality and high frames.

Need something to play games on-the-go as well? Earlier today we tracked down a discount on MSI’s GS66 Stealth RTX 3060 laptop. Down to $1,129, today’s sale brings in $570 in savings to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With Thunderbolt 4 in tow, you’ll even be able to expand the laptop to add a more powerful graphics card at your desk should the need arise.

Skytech Prism II Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Prism II lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Prism II gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

