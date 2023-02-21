Save $570 on MSI’s GS66 Stealth RTX 3060 Laptop with Thunderbolt 4 at low of $1,129

Amazon is now offering the MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,129 shipped. Normally going for $1,699, this 34% discount, or solid $570 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this laptop model. This is also the first major price drop we’ve tracked to date. The GS66 Stealth will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home operating system and will be powered by the 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. The 15.6-inch 1080p 240Hz display will see full utilization in most games with some more demanding titles requiring lower graphical settings. Wi-Fi 6E, a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Ethernet, a headphone/mic combo jack, and HDMI output round out this gaming laptop. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $840 instead. Here you’ll be using the 10th gen Intel i5 processor with RTX 3050 graphics. The processor here is a step down and a generation older with the graphics being reduced fairly significantly. The screen here is the same size at 15.6 inches and retains a 1080p resolution but drops to a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard and mouse? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Rival 3 Mouse and Razer Cynosa V2 Keyboard bundle marked down to $37. The SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse features a true 1-to-1 tracking at 8,500 CPI and 300 IPS. Featuring three zones of prism RGB lighting, you’ll find that it can be made to match your setup’s design. Then, the Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard delivers a spill-resistant design, fully-programmable macros, and it even syncs with your games and smart lighting for a fully immersive experience.

MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop features:

Customize each key to your liking and receive real-time in-game status through keyboard lighting, or even watch the lights dance to your favorite tune!

With the world’s thinnest 0.1 mm sharp-edged fan blade design, the new Cooler Boost TrinitY+ enhances the fan airflow and provides the best gaming experience.

Thunderbolt 4 future-proofs and takes your experience to the next level. supporting IJSB4, high-speed data transfer, PD charging, and connects to multiple devices simultaneously.

