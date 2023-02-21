ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls $30 to new all-time low of $189

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $189 shipped. Normally going for $219, this solid $30 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. We previously saw this model going for as much as $280 in 2022, though it has more recently stayed around $219. The 27-inch size here is the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium is present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting. You also get the benefit of VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 certification here so you have better contrast between light and dark parts of the screen. Connectivity here includes a DisplayPort 1.2 input alongside dual HDMI 2.0 ports so you can have multiple sources connected without swapping cables. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $35 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse as well? We’re currently tracking ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse marked down to $60, the second-best price we’ve tracked. Featuring the ROG Micro Switch, this mouse is ready for up to 70 million clicks thanks to its gold plated electro-junctions. The optical sensor is also specially-tuned by ROG as well, which gives you “unerring accuracy and precision” with up to 16,000 DPI. Being wireless, you’ll find that it functions over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth, and it can even be used wired should the need arise. Just 15 minutes of being plugged in delivers 12 hours of gameplay, though a full charge will last 78 hours before it’s time to recharge with lights off, and 56 hours when the RGB is turned on.

ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Designed for gamers and others seeking immersive gameplay, the 27” ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QL1A display offers some serious specs beyond an ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate and HDR performance. ASUS-exclusive ELMB function features a 1ms MPRT response time and Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™ Premium) technology, for extremely fluid gameplay without tearing and stuttering.

