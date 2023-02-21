Get cheaper smartphone data in 120+ countries with aloSIM: $50 credit for just $25

There are many things to think about before a vacation. Roaming charges are easily forgotten, but they could set you back hundreds of dollars. The aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler eSim helps you avoid the big bills in 120+ countries, and you can currently get $50 in credit for just $25 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if you have a great deal with your network on home soil, accessing data through your regular SIM can be a costly mistake when you travel. Only a few months ago, one unfortunate family from California racked up a $500 bill in just five days — before being cut off by their carrier.

If you want to avoid that kind of nightmare scenario, it’s definitely worth investing in an aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler eSim. This service offers affordable data in popular locations around the world by connecting you with local networks. This means you avoid costly roaming charges.

All you have to do is install the eSim on your smartphone before you travel, and activate it once you arrive at your destination. Your eSIM lasts forever, and you can use it alongside your regular SIM. The credit you get with this deal allows you to buy whatever data package you need for your trip.

AloSIM already has many satisfied customers: the companion app is rated at 4.5/5 stars on iOS and 4.2/5 stars on Google Play. According to Canadian network, SaltWire, the service is “changing the way people use their phones on vacation.”

Order today for just $25 to get your $50 of aloSIM credit, ready for the vacation season!

