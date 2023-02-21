Govee’s latest Alexa smart Wi-Fi gooseneck kettle now 20% off the going rate at $64

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
Reg. $80 $64
Govee Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model launched on Amazon last summer at $80 and is now seeing a solid 20% price drop. While we did see it briefly hit $56 several months ago, today’s deal is matching our previous mention for the second-lowest total we have tracked. A notable intelligent option for both pour-over coffee and tea drinkers, it brings some smart features to your setup in the way of automation and smartphone-control. This Wi-Fi kettle features Bluetooth connectivity and voice command support alongside a companion app where you can schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures (104 to 212 degrees), and more. Users can choose to then keep it warm for up to 2 hours – so you don’t need to turn it back and wait for a quick refill as well. More details below. 

Don’t care about the smart features and gooseneck design? Just score the Chefman 1.7 Liter Electric Glass Tea Kettle at $18 Prime shipped and call it a day. It is really more of a basic electric setup, but it will provide a nice glass build with some LED action and a much lower price point. 

Alongside this $260 price drop on AeroGarden’s indoor 24XL Farm, there are plenty of notable kitchenware deals to browse through today in our home goods hub. Not the least of which is the new Amazon all-time low on the Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker with an 8-quart capacity that is now selling for $73.50 shipped. Get a closer look at the details right here

Govee Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle features:

  • Smart Voice & App Control: Supports Bluetooth or WiFi connection, which is more stable and faster than kettles that can only be connected through Bluetooth, as the control range is not limited by distance. You can Schedule a time to boil your water.
  • 4 Easy Presets & Keep-Warm Control: Brew coffee and tea like a pro, with an app that lets you set your precise desired temperature from 104°F to 212°F. In addition, the Keep-Warm function automatically maintains water temperature for a full 2 hours. Make Electric Gooseneck Kettle your optimal brewing partner.
  • Rapid Boil: 1200w quickly heats 0.8L water in only 3-5 minutes to help you enjoy a cup of coffee in no time. This electric kettle features a ready tone that beeps three times when the water reaches the preset temp, which you can turn off on the app.

