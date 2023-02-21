Refresh your Instant Pot Multi-Cooker as the Duo Plus hits a new $73.50 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

Alongside its ongoing cooker and air fryer sale, Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $73.49 shipped. Regularly $150, this is more than 50% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low on this model, and the best price we can find. This might be a previous-generation model, but it is also one of the more popular multi-cookers on Amazon that is now coming in at well below the $130 sale price on the comparable current-generation model. While this multi-cooker doesn’t have built-in air frying action like many of the modern solutions, it is also much more affordable than just about all of those, especially from the major brands. Even still, it is more than capable of all of your pressure cooking needs as well as delivering the ability to provide slow cooking, rice cooking, a yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, sterilizer, and food warmer. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, $74 or so is actually quite a competitive price for a cooker with these sorts of capabilities. But if you can get away with a smaller 5.2-quart option, something like this COMFEE’ Multi-Cooker comes pretty close to the feature set of the Instant Pot above and at a lower $60 price point. It’s not an Instant Pot and it’s not as popular an option overall, but it is a more affordable way to bring a multi-cooker home.

We have spotted some deals for around the kitchen this morning alongside this Instant Pot offer. First, we saw the beloved Moccamaster Cup One brewer down at $199, or at one of the best prices ever, and then we saw a solid deal hit the Vitamix Explorian blender. As part of today’s flash sale, you can now land the $350 pro-grade blender for $190 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. Intuitive and simple, our improved easy-release steam switch makes releasing steam easier than ever, and it automatically resets when the lid is closed. The easy-to-read display includes a full cooking progress bar lets you know what stage of the cooking program you’ve reached.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

