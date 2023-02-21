Grow the whole family’s veggies year round with AeroGarden’s indoor Farm at $500 ($260+ off)

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 24XL with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $1,049 directly from AeroGarden where it is now on sale for $760, this setup typically sells for $845 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is at least $260 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low as well. There are certainly more modest AeroGarden setups but this one can support up to 24 plants all year round with everything you need other than water included in the package. You can, in many cases, grow all of the veggies and herbs you’ll ever need directly inside your home with no chemicals or pesticides with little to no effort on your part. The lights, a 24-pack Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit, liquid plant food, power adapter, and the trellis are all included with your purchase. More details below.

The Farm 24XL is, as the name suggests, quite a substantial and large setup, maybe even too much so for some folks. In that case, something like the AeroGarden Sprout at under $83 is a notable alternative that can grow up to three plants at a time all year round using the same automated process as the model above.

If you’re more worried about your outdoor space as we come out of winter and approach the spring, there are a couple notable price drops you’ll want to scope out. Alongside this 4-outlet hose splitter that’s now at a new $9 low, we are also tracking Eve’s HomeKit and Thread-ready Aqua water controller down at $72 right now. The latter of which represents the second-best price to date that comes within a couple bucks of the best price ever. Get a closer look right here.

AeroGarden Farm 24XL features:

Use this hydroponic garden to grow 24 different herb, veggie, or flower varieties simultaneously and year-round

Two fully customizable 60W LED grow lights give your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly – up to 5x faster than in soil

Automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time, digital screen tells you when to add water and plant food, and WiFi connectivity allows you to monitor and control your garden remotely

Adjustable grow height of 36 inches, and can be stacked with other Farm gardens for vertical gardening and maximizing growth potential

