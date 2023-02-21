Save 47% on HyperX’s Cloud Revolver Surround Sound Gaming Headset at low of $80

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Revolver Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 47% discount, or solid $70 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this headset. You will be able to use this headset across multiple platforms as it uses a 3.5mm audio jack and enjoy the comfort provided by the signature red memory foam covering the earcups. If you want to experience the virtual 7.1-channel surround sound, you will have to use the included USB audio control box. The microphone here is even detachable so you can ensure you’re not heard when you don’t want to with the TeamSpeak and Discord certification ensuring your teammates will hear you clearly. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $43. Like the HyperX option above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Are you adding this headset to your flight simulator setup? You may also be interested in the Logitech X52 Pro Flight Control System at the all-time low of $172. This system comes with a throttle unit and joystick that is connected with a single cable so only one USB port is needed. The joystick unit uses magnetic, non-contact X- and Y-axis sensors to increase longevity and accuracy, and includes rudder support by twisting the stick with the ability to lock this out if you have dedicated pedals. The throttle unit has an LCD screen for displaying which profile is selected and interacting with radios in your favorite games. In total, there are 282 programmable commands across the three modes so you have access to every action without needing a keyboard.

HyperX Cloud Revolver Surround Sound Gaming Headset features:

The HyperX Cloud Revolver is primed with HyperX 7.1 surround sound and a wider sound stage to hear in-game audio in precise detail. The studio-grade sound stage provides vivid sound with distance and depth making it perfect for FPS and open world environments. With the advanced audio control box, you can instantly engage surround sound, mute the mic, and adjust mic and headphone output levels. It also features HyperX Signature memory foam and a durable steel frame for premium comfort and reliability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!