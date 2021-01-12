Expanding on the impressive lineup of gaming headsets for all different budgets and platforms, the HyperX Cloud Revolver brings a high performance wired gaming headset in two different variations. Stick with the 3.5mm version for a deep, wide soundstage or take it up a notch with the 7.1 USB audio controller. Be sure to hit play on the video below to see and hear more about that HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 headset.

Out of the box

HyperX has two different versions of the Cloud Revolver available. At $120, the HyperX Revolver comes with an audio control box with 3.5mm plugs. But, for the ultimate experience, the Cloud Revolver 7.1 swaps that 3.5mm box for an advanced USB audio control box and a $150 price tag.

HyperX Revolver 7.1: Design

A large headset overall, the HyperX Cloud Revolver has a black and white colorway with a sharp design. It looks like there should be controls on the headset with the large rounded accents surrounding the HyperX logo, but they are purely cosmetic.

As a wired headset, the Cloud Revolver has an always attached 3.5mm cable and a large removable microphone. Thanks to the 3.5mm cable, the headset becomes almost universal. It can work with a console, PC, and any device that takes a 3.5mm connection.

Depending on the version you opt for, the Revolver will come with either an audio control box with 3.5mm plugs or the 7.1 USB audio control box.

Comfort

From the first moment I put the Cloud Revolver on my head, I was impressed with the comfort. Across the top, the large elastic headband easily conforms to different head sizes. There is considerable clamping force to help with passive noise isolation, but it isn’t too much to make the headset too uncomfortable.

Along with the large supportive headband, the earcups have plenty of soft support. They easily cover my ears. Though they don’t have much movement or adjustability to them, I found the earcups to be plenty comfortable for longer gaming sessions.

HyperX Cloud Revolver: Video

HyperX Revolver 7.1: How does it sound?

In addition to being comfortable, the HyperX Cloud Revolver also sounds incredible. With a stated frequency response of 10Hz-23.2kHz, the headset hits low with a ton of presence. And matched with that deep and impactful sound is a broad sound stage that makes picking out footsteps and positions easier when it matters most. Though the soundstage isn’t as massive as a set of open-back headphones like the Philips Fidelio X3, for a gaming headset, the Revolver does an impressive job of spreading sounds across the headset.

HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 USB Audio Control Mixer

In addition to the 3.5mm wired headset, the Cloud Revolver + 7.1 also includes a USB Audio Control Mixer that makes tweaks to the sound of the headset – mainly toggling a 7.1 mode. At first when enabling the 7.1 mode, immediately you can hear a change the EQ. It seems to bring highs forward and push back some of the mids and body of the sound. While that may change the natural soundscape of songs and games, this boost to clarity also improves separation and makes it easier to pick out positions of differing sounds.

Additionally, there are controls for volume, microphone volume, and a microphone mute toggle.

One small downside

My only complaint with the HyperX Cloud Revolver is that there seems to be some sort of low-level digital noise that comes through. I only noticed it when the volume was extremely low, but when audio would start coming through, there would be some almost digital white noise along with it. It reminded me of having a gate on the audio, but like it was trying to suppress some digital noise that would leak through when the quietest audio started playing. Again, during most gameplay and music I didn’t notice it at all, it was only in the quietest of moments and really didn’t affect gameplay.

HyperX Cloud Revolver: microphone

A detachable microphone is easy to move around for placement and delivers crisp, clear audio for communications. Of course, it won’t sound as natural as a dedicated condenser streaming microphone like the QuadCast S, but it sounds good for a gaming headset. It has a bit more body to it than some other gaming headsets that focus on just the clearest of communication.

9to5Toys’ Take

Starting at $120 or $150 for the 7.1 version, the HyperX Cloud Revolver is a great feeling and sounding headset. Sound is big and impactful with deep bass, and mids and highs come through clear with an impressive sound stage.

For a look at the competition, be sure to check out the Razer Blackshark V2 line-up with the wired and wireless variants.

