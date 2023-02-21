Score a $350 Vitamix Explorian blender with a 3-yr. warranty for $190 shipped today (Refurb)

Update: Amazon is now offering the Ninja BN751 Professional Plus DUO Blender for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is $50 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This deal will almost certainly only be available for today, so jump on it now before the price jumps back up.

Vitamix is now offering its certified reconditioned Explorian Series Blender for $189.85 shipped as part of its latest flash sale.This pr-grade blender carries a $350 price tag new and typically sells for $290 both as part of Amazon’s renewed condition and directly from Vitamix. Today’s deal is up to $160 in savings, $100 below the next best refurbished listing, matching our previous mention, and the first notable deal we have tracked since the holidays last year. Despite the refurbishment, it still ships with a solid 3-year warranty, making for a wonderful chance to land a professional solution that could last you for many years to come. This model is capable of crushing just about anything you throw at it from robust fruits and veggies to full-on hardcore meal preparations and more. Variable speed control, manual pulse, a 2.2 HP motor, the laser-cut stainless-steel hammermill cutting blades with a 64-ounce low profile container round out the highlight features. More details below.

If the allure of Vitamix’s extended warranty and professional-grade pedigree haven’t sold you, something like this Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender might. This is a popular option on Amazon that comes in at $100 under the price of today’s lead deal and in brand new condition. It’s not quite as powerful, but it will almost certainly get the job done for most folks.

Vitamix Explorian Series Blender features:

With the same enduring quality and trusted blending performance that has made Vitamix an icon in the kitchen, the Certified Reconditioned Explorian Series Blender offers Variable Speed Control and Pulse to create a wide variety of textures, and a 64-ounce Low Profile Container that fits easily below overhead cabinets. Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky pasta sauce or thick vegetable soups.

