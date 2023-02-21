Grab JBL’s refurbished Bar 9.1 Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar System at low of $700

For a limited time, Woot is offering the refurbished JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Sound Soundbar System for $699.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. With a brand-new model normally going for $1,200, this deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked a refurb unit going for. This factory-reconditioned sound system is backed by JBL’s 1-year limited warranty. Coming with a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and wireless surround speakers, this JBL setup will create a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround system in your home. There are four up-firing speakers to create virtual top channels and the surround speakers can be detached from the soundbar, with 10-hour battery life, and placed behind you so the sound will come at you from all angles. Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth support round out the soundbar features. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and are really just looking for an upgrade over TV speakers, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $129. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. First unveiled back at CES, JBL’s latest lineup of soundbar systems is now available for purchase from $400 with the high-end models costing as much as $1,700. All options feature Dolby Atmos support, and there are even models with detachable rear speakers, separate wireless subwoofers, and up to 1,170W of power output. So, if you’re ready to upgrade the home theater with a new audio setup, then be sure to check out our launch coverage.

JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Soundbar System features:

The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar brings audio experience of a movie theater into your home with two detachable surround speakers and the added punch of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound. With 820 watts of total system power, you can enjoy every Oscar-worthy performance through powerful, crystal-clear audio. Turn up the 10″ subwoofer for pulse-pounding bass or turn it down and relax with Chromecast and AirPlay music streaming. Immerse yourself in the most incredible home cinema sound experience possible

