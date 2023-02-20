JBL’s latest soundbar lineup is now available for purchase with Dolby Atmos support from $400

Today, JBL’s latest soundbars are finally available for purchase. With options ranging from $400 all the way up to $1,700, there’s a lot to unpack from these home theater upgrades. All options features Dolby Atmos support, and there are even models with detachable rear speakers, separate wireless subwoofers, and up to 1,170W of power output. So, if you’re ready to upgrade the home theater with a new audio setup, then keep reading to learn more about the latest that JBL has to offer.

Upgrade your home theater with JBL’s latest soundbars

As the latest JBL soundbars, you’ll find that there’s a lot to like here. There are five total soundbars launching today at JBL’s website, and a few are also available at Amazon already as well. Leading the way is the midrange JBL Bar 700, which is the best balance between price and features. There’s full Dolby Atmos support, detachable rear speakers, and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. On top of that, you’ll find two upfiring speakers and both HARMAN PureVoice and the JBL One App. Rounding things out is 620W of total power output, all for $900.

Then, we have the most budget-friendly JBL Bar 300, which keeps things simple, packing a 5.0-channel all-in-one design, which still features Dolby Atmos but has no upward firing speakers. The subwoofer is built-in, and there’s only 260W of power here. However, at $400, it’s more budget-friendly and will still sound much better than your TV’s built-in speakers.

Then, there’s the JBL Bar 500, which steps things up from the Bar 300 and isn’t quite as nice as the Bar 700. It’s a 5.1-channel system with 590W of power output and Dolby Atmos support. While there are no upfiring speakers, you will find a separate 10-inch subwoofer this time around. At $600, there’s a lot to like about this soundbar.

Stepping things up is the more premium JBL Bar 1000. Delivering 880W of power, and a 7.1.4-channel setup, you’ll find full Dolby Atmos support with four upfiring drivers and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer alongside detachable rear speakers. However, at $1,200, there’s still one model that comes in with more features and a higher price.

Delivering the most premium experience yet is the JBL Bar 1300X. With an 11.1.4-channel audio system in tow, there’s 1,170W of power and six total upfiring speakers. Also getting upgrade here is the subwoofer, going from 10 inches on the other models to 12 inches this time around. At $1,700, this is the most expensive model that JBL has to offer but, at the same time, packs the most features for your setup.

9to5Toys’ Take

JBL’s latest soundbar lineup is great for those who want a more premium home theater experience. The base-model JBL Bar 300 will absolutely sound better than your standard built-in TV speakers. But, at the same time, for $200 more you’ll be able to get a proper separate subwoofer for a better overall experience at home. Then, the JBL Bar 700 is really the model that we recommend if you’re trying to build a premium setup without spending thousands. It introduces proper Dolby Atmos support with upfiring speakers and delivers a little more power to your audio setup. So, if you’re in the market for a new soundbar, then that’s the one that we recommend going with.

