LG’s fabric-wrapped Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hr. battery drops to $247 (Matching low, $53 off)

Amazon is now offering the LG XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $246.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $53 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model is currently marked down from $300 at $250 directly from LG, for comparison, and is now matching the best price we have ever tracked at Amazon. Delivering a unique form-factor and feature set to the Bluetooth category, the cone-shaped speaker is said to “envelope parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle” alongside a jersey-knit fabric wrapped exterior. From there, you’ll score up to 24 hours of battery life per charge as well as IP54 dust and water resistance to safeguard it from outdoor conditions and pool parties this summer. And lastly, the XBOOM iOS/Android app is where you customize the sound settings and onboard lighting with three modes and nine preset options. More details below.

Something more affordable that can certainly rock your spring and summer get togethers is Anker’s Soundcore Rave 2 portable models. We are currently still tracking deep price drops on both the larger Rave Party model and the Neo 2 starting from $129 shipped. Both options bring some notable lighting to the party alongside some karaoke action on the larger model, water resistance, and more. Get a closer look at them right here.

If you’re looking to step it up a notch or two, the discounts on Bose speakers are still alive and well. Starting from $129 shipped, you’ll find discounts available on everything from its more compact Flex model up to the smart models and the Revolve lineup with up to $100 in savings to be had. Each of the deals are waiting for you in our previous roundup right here and be sure to swing by our dedicated speaker hub for more.

LG XBOOM 360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Advanced 360 Sound with 3-Way Sound System – The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle. So no matter where you’re standing, the XBOOM 360 brings the beats right to your ears wherever you are and—for the first time ever—it includes upward firing sound to bring a whole new dimension of sound.

24-Hour Playback – Dance all day and night with up to 24 hours of battery life* for premium sound that’s sure to keep the party bumping. *Up to 24-hour battery life based on 50% volume and no lighting. Actual battery usage time may vary.

IP54 Dust and Water Resistant – Keep the party pumping without worry thanks to the IP54 dust and water resistance rating* that makes the XBOOM the perfect choice, no matter if you’re sitting fireside, poolside, or inside.

