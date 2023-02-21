Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro falls to new Amazon all-time low at $813 (Reg. $999)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $813 shipped in the Obsidian colorway. Down from $999, you’re looking at a nearly 20% discount as well as a new all-time low. It sits below our previous $849 mentions as well as the Black Friday price, and is the best we’ve ever seen. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

With your savings from the lead deal, it’s always a good idea to score yourself a case for protecting that new handset. A personal favorite that won’t break the bank makes Spigen’s Liquid Air cover at under $16 a great option thanks to its sleek design and unique textured finish that brings some added grip into the mix. I’ve long been a fan of the way this case offers some extra protection without all of the usual bulk, and the Pixel 7 Pro version continues to deliver.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from Samsung, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed earlier in the month. Ahead of shipping towards the end of February, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too, like the first cash discount landing on the just as new OnePlus 11 5G at $100 off that’s still up for the taking from last night.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!