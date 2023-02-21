Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sees first notable discount of the year starting at $599 (Save $101)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 128GB for $599 shipped in multiple styles. Down from the usual $700 price tag, this is delivering the first notable discount of the year at $101 off. We last saw it go up for grabs for less over the holiday shopping season in early December, with this being the best discount in three months. The savings also carry over to the elevated 256GB capacity at $699.99, which is down from its usual $780 going rate for the first time this year. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Complementing today’s sale, Amazon is making it a bit more affordable to save on a first party accessory. The Book Cover Keyboard normally sells for $140, but has already been marked down to $85. Now if you bundle it with the Tab S8, you’ll lock-in an extra $15 in savings that delivers a 50% price cut to $70 alongside the improved typing experience. Just add the keyboard to your cart alongside the Samsung tablet for the extra savings to automatically apply.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from Samsung, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed earlier in the month. Ahead of shipping towards the end of February, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too, like the first cash discount landing on the just as new OnePlus 11 5G at $100 off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8, a top-of-the-line tablet designed to help you get more out of your day, wherever you happen to be. Take that video call for work at a coffee shop. Lose yourself in your favorite music videos at the park. Whatever you’re doing, make the day yours with an impressive but surprisingly portable 11″ LCD display that’s easy on the eyes, giving you plenty of space to get things done no matter where you are.

