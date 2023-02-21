Today’s Android game and app deals: Underworld Office, Argo’s Choice, 7Days, more

Justin Kahn -
Underworld Office

Tuesday has arrived and we have a fresh batch of discounted Android games and apps to go along with it. Joining our Google Play deals, we are also tracking the very first price drop of the year on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with all of the details on that waiting right here. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Underworld Office, Murders on Budapest, Argo’s Choice: Offline Game, 7Days: Offline Mystery Story, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Do you read books but being bored with it? Like to play interactive story games, visual novels, adventure games, ghosts games, chat games, indie games but tired of the same old templates? Try our Visual Novel, a Mysterious Novel where choices do matter! We are offering our interactive storytelling game named ‘Underworld Office’ in the world of Adventure Games. All our stories, mysterious novels are written by diligently selected authors.

