Acer’s Chromebook Spin 314 lands at $290 low with folding 14-inch touchscreen ($90 off)

Amazon now offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 for $289.99 shipped. Normally fetching $380, you’re looking at only the third notable discount since launching last summer. It arrives with $90 in savings attached in order to match the all-time low last set for the only time back on Black Friday. Packing Chrome OS into a folding 2-in-1 form-factor, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 comes powered by an Intel Pentium Silver processor which drives the 14-inch touchscreen design. It comes outfitted with 128GB of storage as well as 4GB of RAM to complement the Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, HDMI output, and USB-C slot. It’ll be just as capable for casual web browsing from the couch as it will be for taking notes all day in class or handling emails at the office thanks to 10-hour battery life, too. We also just took a hands-on look at what to expect from the Ryzen version, which should offer a better idea of how the form-factor stacks up.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

While it’s not a Chrome OS device, there’s something to be said for how good of a value Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad. It lacks the built-in keyboard out of the box and isn’t as ready to tackle your work because of that, but can be armed with a folio cover to improve the typing experience while taking advantage of the far more robust iPadOS ecosystem. Landing at an all-time low of $399, it’s $80 off what you’d more regularly pay.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 features:

Enjoy more on your computer with the Intel Pentium Silver processor, which delivers a balance of performance & connectivity at an amazing value. Its the extra performance that makes graphics-intensive classroom projects run smoother than ever, letting students perform tasks without missing a beat. This Chromebook’s 6mm narrow bezels allow for a 14″ screen in an even smaller footprint. And with the wide viewing angles of the HD Corning Gorilla Glass screen, you can enjoy the full majesty of films, videos, and TV shows anytime, anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!