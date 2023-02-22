Acer’s Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop returns to second-best price of $1,500

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this solid $200 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen to date. While we have seen it go for less once before, it only lasted for the day of Black Friday. Coming equipped with the, now previous generation, i7-12700H processor featuring 14 cores, it is able to cut through any game or application. The graphics horsepower is brought by the RTX 3060 GPU to drive the 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS display. It also comes with the latest spec 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage to have fast access to all your games. Rounding out the features here is Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 output, and Acer’s custom-engineered cooling solution to keep the hardware cool. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the MSI Katana GF66 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $899 instead. Here you’ll be using a slightly stepped-down 12th Gen i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a downgrade from the 3060 present with the Acer option above. The screen is slightly smaller at 15.6-inches though it retains the 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The RAM and storage here remain the same at 16GB and 512GB respectively. It should be noted that the RAM here is the DDR4 standard, which isn’t the latest but still has great performance. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to pick up a gaming headset alongside this laptop? We’re currently tracking the HyperX Cloud Revolver Surround Sound Gaming Headset marked down to $80, a new all-time low price. You will be able to use this headset across multiple platforms as it uses a 3.5mm audio jack and enjoy the comfort provided by the signature red memory foam covering the earcups. If you want to experience the virtual 7.1-channel surround sound, you will have to use the included USB audio control box. The microphone here is even detachable so you can ensure you’re not heard when you don’t want to with the TeamSpeak and Discord certification ensuring your teammates will hear you clearly.

Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

Extreme Performance: Crush the competition with the impressive power and speed of the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, featuring 14 cores and 20 threads to divide and conquer any task or run your most intensive games

Blazing-Fast Display: This 17.3″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LED-backlit display with 16:9 aspect ratio features an incredibly fast 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms Overdrive response time for the gamers who demand the best visual experiences

Cooling Perfected: The Helios 300, as a high-performance gaming laptop, includes only the best, state-of-the-art cooling: custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology and the chilling effects of liquid metal thermal grease on an already industry-leading 12th Gen Intel CPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!