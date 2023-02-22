Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition returns to all-time low at $105 (Reg. $160, today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some deep deals on Kindle Paperwhite Kids devices. You can score the 8GB entry-level Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition for $104.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $5 under our previous mention and matching both the all-time low as well as the Black Friday price from last year. Not to be confused with the latest base model kids’ Kindle, this is the purpose built 11th generation Paperwhite reader with an enhanced 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge (depending on use). It also ships with Amazon Kids+ content for a year including “thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO.” The usual Amazon 2-year worry-free guarantee is in place here as well; “if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.” More details below.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is delivering the lowest-priced current-generation Kindle Kids reader out there. However, it might be worth browsing today’s Woot refurbished sale event where you’ll find plenty of Amazon Kindle readers at much lower prices. They are going to deliver the latest and greatest, but you will find models starting as low as just $20 Prime shipped.

Check out these new Kindle Paperwhite 5 reader colorways and the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies. But if you’re looking to take your tablet experience up a notch or two, this deal on Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad is worth a closer look now that it is down at the Amazon all-time low with up to $80 in savings to be had.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition features:

Reading done right – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a larger black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Amazon Kids+ – Enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel anytime by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

A device to help establish healthy reading habits – When a child sits down with their Kindle, they read on average more than an hour a day.

