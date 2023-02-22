Aqara’s G2H Pro HomeKit Secure Video camera also doubles as Zigbee hub at $55

Aqara’s official Amazon storefront now offers its latest G2H Pro Indoor HomeKit Camera and Hub at $54.49 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Delivering $15 in savings from the usual $70 going rate, this is one of the first chances to save since hitting the scene last summer. It’s the second-best price to date and lowest since December, where it went for $5 less to hit the all-time low. We’ve only seen it sell for less twice before, too. Aqara’s new Camera Hub Indoor G2H Pro takes a step down from some of the more flagship offerings in the brand’s stable, but delivers a similar overall form-factor that packs a Zigbee hub into a 1080p surveillance package. That lets you expand your setup with more than just the camera, as it can also connect with affordable sensors, smart plugs, and switches. Alongside HomeKit Secure Video, there’s also Alexa and Assistant support to go alongside night vision, two-way audio, and more.

Those who can live without the HomeKit support or the Zigbee hub features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $35 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

If you’re looking to tame the changing seasonal weather alongside just monitoring your home, ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced is also on sale right now. Joining all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide to kick off the week, this HomeKit-enabled offering also works with Alexa and Assistant to help stabilize those inconsistent temperatures that have you needing to crank the heat one day, only to be followed up by lovely window-open kinds of weather. Best of all, it’s down to $149 at Amazon right now, delivering a new all-time low with $41 in savings.

Aqara G2H Pro HomeKit Camera features:

The Camera G2H Pro can also work as a Zigbee 3.0 hub, which can connect up to 128 Aqara Zigbee child-devices and allow for seamless integration across Aqara’s sensors and home automation devices. 1080p Full HD recording with 146° wide-angle lens offers you stable and smooth video day or night. It will notify you via smartphone and built-in siren, and record a short clip in case of an abnormal sound or motion being detected. The short clip will be sent to the cloud immediately(no subscription or monthly fees required), while the full footage will be recorded locally.

