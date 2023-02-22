ASUS’ TUF AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router with VPN Fusion falls 20% in return to $160

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS TUF AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 20% discount, or solid $40 drop marks only the second time we’ve seen this router at the second-best price. This is also within $10 of the all-time low price we saw set back over the holidays. Using the Wi-Fi 6 standard, this ASUS TUF router can achieve wireless speeds up to 5,400 Mb/s with the dedicated gaming Ethernet port providing stability. VPN Fusion also allows the router to direct all internet traffic, except games, through a VPN for privacy while not impacting any game session with added latency and slower speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in your smart home devices having a steady connection. We’re currently tracking the Wyze Wi-Fi Smart Lock marked down to $108, the second-best price over the past six months. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Google Assistant support was also folded into the mix to round out the feature set which you can learn more about in our hands-on review.

ASUS TUF AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

WiFi 6 provides faster wireless speeds with OFDMA, BSS coloring and MU-MIMO technologies, and it also boosts network efficiency, so all your devices get their fair share of WiFi bandwidth. It’s perfect for busy networks with lots of different WiFi devices, such as laptops, smartphones and smart home devices.

For true multi-gigabit performance, you need both WAN and LAN connections that support these speeds. TUF Gaming AX5400 features both WAN and LAN aggregation, so you can enjoy 2 Gbps wired speeds from your modem all the way to your PC or NAS. Wan Aggregation Link Aggregation

TUF Gaming AX5400 is engineered to deliver maximum WiFi performance. The vent location and double heatsink design improve cooling for increased stability, and the fixed antennas and metal port protectors increase physical durability.

