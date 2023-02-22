Wyze Smart Lock is an even more affordable way to arm the front door at $108

Amazon now offers the Wyze Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $107.98 shipped. Typically fetching $130, you’re looking at the first discount in several months since way back at the start of the holiday shopping season. This is the second-best price over the past six months and a 17% discount. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Google Assistant support was also folded into the mix to round out the feature set which you can learn more about in our hands-on review.

A great add-on for expanding the capabilities of your new smart lock is the companion Wyze Lock Keypad. This accessory helps get family members or roommates who aren’t quite sold on the smart features onboard with the ability to set and share various number codes using the physical keypad. And clocking in at $30, you’ll still be able to make out for just a bit more than the lock itself originally sold for.

If your front door could use a more premium upgrade, go check out this rare discount we tracked earlier in the week on the Yale Assure Lock SL. Delivering the first chance to save in almost a year, the usual $299 going rate has been slashed down by $100 in order to match the all-time low on this touchscreen deadbolt. While it comes armed with the same Assistant and Alexa support as the Wyze Lock above, the Yale model also steps up with HomeKit to help justify the $199 sale price tag.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!