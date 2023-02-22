GOOLOO 1200A portable car jump starter is a must for upcoming road trip at $50 (38% off)

GOOLOO’s official Amazon storefront is offering its GE1200 Portable 1200A Car Jump Starter for $49.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code J2Y4997U at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally spend $80 for this jump-starter at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $30 off and saves a total of 38%. If you’re planning on taking any spring or summer road trips, then keeping a portable jump starter in the car is a must-have. Designed to jump-start up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, this portable battery is an all-in-one power solution to keep under the seat. It also packs a 2.1A and QuickCharge USB-A port to recharge your phone while on the go as well. Plus, there’s a built-in LED flashlight so you can see in the dark when working on hooking up the jumper cables. Keep reading for more.

Those looking to save some cash can ditch the well-known name of GOOLOO for the NDDI 800mA 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. While it won’t jump-start your car, this is perfect for keeping a battery charged and maintained for a vehicle that isn’t driven often. Coming in at $16.50 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon, it also won’t break the bank and would be a great addition to today’s lead deal as well.

Don’t forget to check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup which features a FM transmitter car charger that packs 18W USB-C PD on sale for $20. Then, if you need more than 18W USB-C PD, yesterday’s roundup still has a 130W car charger still live which delivers 100W out of a single USB-C port on sale for $32.

GOOLOO Portable 1200A Car Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO portable car battery jump starter power pack with 1200A peak current amps will jump start most 12V vehicles up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel. It is fully charged in 5 hours and can stand by for more than 3 months. Get an all-in-one car starter, power bank and LED flashlight at an affordable price. The performance of this GOOLOO portable car battery jump starter power pack was just as capable as many of the high-end model and can meet the needs of most people.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!