Smartphone Accessories: Rexing FM3 Bluetooth FM Transmitter/Car Charger $20, more

Best Buy is offering the Rexing FM3 FM Transmitter and Car Charger for $19.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Normally $40, today’s 50% discount marks the best price that we’ve seen for this charger at Best Buy. Designed to be an all-in-one solution for your mobile setup in the car, this charger does a lot of functions. For starters, there’s a 20W USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 port, a standard 2.4A USB-A output, as well as 18W USB-C PD to charge your entire mobile kit from a single unit. Then, it functions as a Bluetooth receiver for your smartphone and transmits that audio over FM to your car’s radio, which allows you to listen to music, take calls, and do more all without having to have a newer radio that supports AUX or other means of inputs.

The Rexing Multifunctional FM3 Transmitter allows you to play music via Bluetooth 5.0 or USB by streaming your music through FM radio and your cars speakers without having to replace & purchase a whole separate audio system. Amplify & upgrade your driving experience with added features including 3.0 Quick Charging, Voice Control via Siri/Google Assistant, Hands-Free Calling and Bass Boosting options. Solid Bluetooth and FM connections stream and transmit music straight from your phone to your car’s sound system via new Bluetooth 5.0 or connect a USB flash drive (up to 64GB) and select your music through the built-in toggle joystick. Charge multiple devices faster and more efficiently via our high-speed Quick Charger 3.0 Dual USB or PD Type C Port ideal for driver and passenger use.

