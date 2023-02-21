Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Case $5 (65% off), more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Clear Case for $5.25 with the code 966XZD34 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a typical price of $15, today’s deal comes in at 65% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this case. Designed to perfectly fit your iPhone 14 Pro Max, this case features a crystal clear design to show off that Deep Purple colorway that we all love on Apple’s latest smartphone. There’s a 0.08-inch bump on the edge of the camera as well as a matching bump for the screen to keep both suspended when sitting on a table. The case itself, however, is only 0.04 inches thick and weighs just 1.16 ounces. Plus, the built-in MagSafe ring means it’s compatible with Apple’s magnetic chargers, wallets, and more.

This magnetic phone case is only available for the newly released iPhone 14 Pro Max. Its crystal clear finish does a good job of preserving the original attractive colors of the iPhone. In addition, the precise cutouts allow users to use the buttons and ports as if they were not wearing a case. The Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max case with magnet is compatible with all MagSafe accessories. It perfectly enhances the magnetic connection to the MagSafe accessories without hindering the wireless charging function. With our cases, you can easily snap on to your magnetic chargers, power banks, car mounts, etc, and get a better user experience. The four corners of our MagSafe case for iphone 14 Pro Max are built with impact-resistant elastic airbags, which can effectively disperse the impact force and protect your phone from drops and collisions. A 0.08-inch bump is also included on the edge of the camera to protect the lens from potential scratches and collisions.

