Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Case $5 (65% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMomax
65% off From $5
a close up of electronics

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Clear Case for $5.25 with the code 966XZD34 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a typical price of $15, today’s deal comes in at 65% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this case. Designed to perfectly fit your iPhone 14 Pro Max, this case features a crystal clear design to show off that Deep Purple colorway that we all love on Apple’s latest smartphone. There’s a 0.08-inch bump on the edge of the camera as well as a matching bump for the screen to keep both suspended when sitting on a table. The case itself, however, is only 0.04 inches thick and weighs just 1.16 ounces. Plus, the built-in MagSafe ring means it’s compatible with Apple’s magnetic chargers, wallets, and more.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This magnetic phone case is only available for the newly released iPhone 14 Pro Max. Its crystal clear finish does a good job of preserving the original attractive colors of the iPhone. In addition, the precise cutouts allow users to use the buttons and ports as if they were not wearing a case. The Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max case with magnet is compatible with all MagSafe accessories. It perfectly enhances the magnetic connection to the MagSafe accessories without hindering the wireless charging function. With our cases, you can easily snap on to your magnetic chargers, power banks, car mounts, etc, and get a better user experience. The four corners of our MagSafe case for iphone 14 Pro Max are built with impact-resistant elastic airbags, which can effectively disperse the impact force and protect your phone from drops and collisions. A 0.08-inch bump is also included on the edge of the camera to protect the lens from potential scratches and collisions.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Momax

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save $570 on MSI’s GS66 Stealth RTX 3060 Laptop ...
9to5Toys Daily: February 21, 2022 – 11-inch M2 Magic ...
Apple’s VESA Mount Adapter for Pro Display XDR fa...
Sony unveils 10 new PS VR2 games ahead of tomorrow̵...
The North Face End of Season Sale takes 30% off over 30...
Twelve South intro new HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks...
Drop a meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp on your ni...
LEGO debuts new 300-piece Moving Truck set as latest gi...
Load more...
Show More Comments