Kodak instant cams and smartphone photo printers now up to 45% off with deals from $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off Kodak smartphone photo printers and instant cameras. One notable deal here has the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera and Photo Printer down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120 as of late, this is at least $40 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and this is only the second time we have seen it at this price. You’re looking at Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro – a digital camera with a built-in photo printer. That means you can use it as one of those fun standalone instant cameras that can print out photos or alongside your smartphone. Users can “print 3×3 photos directly from the gallery of your mobile device via Bluetooth with Apple iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.” This particular bundle ships with an 8-pack of printer sheets to get your started as well. More details and Kodak deals below.

Today’s Gold Box Kodak deals certainly don’t stop there. While the model highlighted above is among the lowest-priced options here when it comes to smartphone printers, you will find some larger bundles that delivers great value alongside some accessories and add-ons you might want/need anyway. The rest of the deals start at $88 and deliver up to 45% in savings with everything waiting on this landing page.

If you take your photography far too serious to consider something like the Kodak smartphone printers above, some of the latest announcements from Canon, Nikon, and others might be worth a look. Just this year we have already seen some big-time releases:

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro Camera features:

Instant Camera + Photo Printer: The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is a digital camera with a built-in photo printer, so you can print your images or cancel them after you have taken them. With this instant camera, you can also print 3×3″ photos directly from the gallery of your mobile device via Bluetooth. Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad & Android devices.

Low Photo Cost: Why pay more to print? Printing has never been easier with our Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro instant print camera. Photos are even half the cost if purchased in an instant film camera bundle!

Superior Photo Quality: The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro utilizes 4PASS technology, which allows you to print flawless photos in just a few seconds. As the photos are printed on layers of color and laminated, they are protected against fingerprints and water. Photos last over a 100 years!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!