LEVOIT’s smartphone-controlled Dual 200S humidifier hits Amazon low at $44, plus more

Amazon has now kicked off a new LEVOIT air purifier and humidifier sale headlined by the brand’s Dual 200S Smart Cool Mist model at $43.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is a solid 20% price drop, a few bucks under the previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This top-fill humidifier delivers a 3-liter output every 24 hours with an adjustable humidistat. Alongside the companion app that allows users to “remotely turn on/off, set target humidity, and schedule timers,” it also features Auto Mode “that will maintain your target humidity, ensuring your air stays just the way you like it” without you needing to do a thing. Auto-shut off, night light dimming, and a 360-degree output nozzle round out the feature set. More deals and details below. 

You will find the rest of the LEVOIT air purifier and humidifier deals on tap right now via this landing page. In fact, the offer we are tracking on the Dual 150 mist humidifier makes for a notable lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. While it won’t come along with all of the smart features or remote control, the lower $32 shipped price tag might make it a worthy trade off. Get a closer look at this best-seller right here

When it comes to ways to make your living space more intelligent, our smart home hub is the place to be. Just some of the highlight price drops you’ll find there include one of the first price drops on Aqara’s G2H Pro HomeKit Secure Video camera and the Wyze Smart Lock that just dropped down to $108, or the second-best price over the past six months. All of the details you’ll need on the latter are right here

LEVOIT Dual 200S Smart Cool Mist Humidifier features:

Use the free VeSync app to remotely turn on/off, set target humidity, and schedule timers. The top-opening tank gives 3-liter output every 24 hours and is easier to refill and clean. Our Dual200s humidifier with humidistat owns an Auto Mode that will maintain your target humidity, ensuring your air stays just the way you like it. Turn off display lights so babies can sleep soundly. With soothing mist, the BPA-free humidifier helps combat nightly congestion while the Upgraded NoiseDefender design helps the Dual 200S operate at near-silent levels.

