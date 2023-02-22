Save $300 on Optoma’s 1080p HDR Laser DLP Projector at new all-time low of $999, today only

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the Optoma HZ39HDR 1080p Laser DLP Projector for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,299, as it does over at Amazon, this solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Previously we have seen it go as low as $1,027 over at Amazon. This 1080p projector can produce up to 4,000 lumens of light to fight through those tougher environments thanks to the laser source used within. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector. One of the more niche features you get here is support for the playback of 3D Blu-Rays and other 3D content. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have dual HDMI ports with one meeting the HDMI 2.0 spec and the other the 1.4. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking for a mobile projection solution instead? We’re currently tracking the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector marked down to $400, the lowest price we’ve tracked since October. This projector brings Android TV 7.1 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 100-inches across with automatic keystone correction and autofocus. Projecting up to 500 lumens, this projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. There is even an integrated battery here for up to 3 hours of playback.

Optoma HZ39HDR 1080p Laser DLP Projector features:

Bring the cinematic experience home with the incredible 4,000 lumens, 1080p Optoma HZ39HDR laser home theater projector. A DuraCore Laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation with stunning color and image quality throughout the life of the projector. The compact size and low weight make mounting a breeze while its quiet operation ensures the HZ39HDR is seen, not heard. Vertical keystone correction and a 1.3x optical zoom provide flexible installation options. Blu-ray 3D support brings the immersive 3D movie experience home when paired with optional DLP-Link 3D glasses. Robust inputs include HDMI 2.0 and VGA for connectivity to a wide range of devices.

