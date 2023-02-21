Save $150 on Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector with Android TV at $400

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $550, this 27% discount, or solid $150 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since last October while coming within $50 of the all-time low. This projector brings Android TV 7.1 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 100-inches across with automatic keystone correction and autofocus. Projecting up to 500 lumens, this projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. There is even an integrated battery here for up to 3 hours of playback. Head below for more.

Want to grab a projector but save some cash as well? You could instead pick up the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Portable Projector for $320 after clipping the on-page coupon. Similarly to the Mars II Pro, you have a built-in battery that allows you to easily take this projector on the road. It can project a screen up to 100-inches at a lower resolution. You will also find touch controls up on the top of the projector so you don’t have to use your phone with the Nebula Connect app. While Android TV 7.1 is built-in here as well, you also have an HDMI input for connecting a console or computer.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to enhance your audio setup instead? We’re currently tracking the refurbished JBL Bar 9.1 Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar System marked down at $700, the lowest we’ve tracked. Coming with a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and wireless surround speakers, this JBL setup will create a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround system in your home. There are four up-firing speakers to create virtual top channels and the surround speakers can be detached from the soundbar, with 10-hour battery life, and placed behind you so the sound will come at you from all angles. Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth support round out the soundbar features.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Projector features:

DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

