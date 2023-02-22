Rad Power Bikes spring sale takes $150 off all of its popular e-bikes for first time this year

Rad Power Bikes is now helping you get in on the EV game for less now that warmer weather is right around the corner. As part of its spring sale, you can now take $150 off nearly every model of electric bike that the brand sells. As some of our favorite options on the market, these popular e-bikes all ship free and are on sale for the first time this year. Our top pick this time around is delivering a new all-time low on the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike, which now drops down to $1,849 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to only the third discount yet. We last saw it go on sale over Black Friday, with this now delivering the first chance to save in months.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

Another highlight from the Rad Power Bikes Cyber Monday sale is putting the RadRover 6 Plus in the spotlight with $500 in savings attached. This model is now down to $1,949 from its usual $2,199 price tag, this is the third-best price to date and the first chance to save since back in November, too.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the Rad Power Bikes spring sale for all of the other models seeing $150 discounts. As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

RadCity 5 Plus features:

The RadCity 5 Plus makes every trip into a town a joy ride. Hydraulic disc brakes and a 750W geared hub motor help you conquer hills without breaking a sweat, while a semi-integrated battery makes recharging and storing your battery a breeze.

