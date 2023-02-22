Ray-Ban End of Season Sale cuts up to 50% off sunglasses + free shipping

50% off from $65

Ray-Ban End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Clubmaster Folding Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $174. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $248. These classic sunglasses can be worn by anyone and can easily be dressed up or down. Each pair of sunglasses come in a nice leather carrying case as well as a cleaning cloth to keep your shades looking new. One of the best parts about this style is that it’s folding and can store into small spaces, which is nice for traveling. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off best-selling styles from $9.

