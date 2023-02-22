Lacoste Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off best-selling styles from $9

Ali Smith -
FashionLacoste
50% off from $9

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. This is a fantastic time to update your wardrobe with deals on polo shirts, sweatshirts, pants, shoes, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the Slim Fit Petit Stretch Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $58, which is $40 off the original rate. This style is available in three versatile color options and is infused with stretch, which is great for activities, such as golf. It also has a logo on the chest for an added stylish touch and a ribbed collar to elevate the look. You can easily dress this polo up or down with jeans, shorts, chino pants, joggers, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

