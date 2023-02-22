SK hynix’s latest 7,000MB/s Platinum P41 internal SSDs hit some of the best prices yet from $65

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is offering some solid price drops on its latest-generation internal solid-state drives. You can now land the SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSD in 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacities at $64.99, $104.98, or $169.99 shipped. Regularly $105, $150, and $260 respectively, this is a new low on the 500GB variant while the other two have now returned to the all-time Black Friday discounts for the first time. After debuting at CES in 2022 and launching thereafter in May, they quickly became some of the more affordable 7,000MB/s internal options out there. And this sentiment continues to this day with the latest price drops. The 5-year warranties are joined by NVMe Gen4 tech and the M.2 form-factor. Head below for more details.

While it’s not going to quite hit the speeds of the SK hynix Platinum P41 lineup above, the 2022 WD_BLACK SN770 is a notable lower-cost alternative here. The 1TB model, for example, that clocks in at 5,150MB/s sells for the same price as the 500GB Platinum P41. Not quite as fast, but effectively half the price in terms value and performance.

On the other side the coin, we are also tracking the slightly faster WD_BLACK heatsink SN850X for a touch more than today’s SK hynix Platinum P41. These ones can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s and include an integrated heatsink module you won’t get with today’s lead deal. While both are notable options, I would recommend giving the SN850X a look if you’re in the market for a 1TB solution first. All of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal post.

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

