Save $60 on UGREEN’s 8K30/4K60 USB-C docking station with 100W charging at $240

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest 12-in-1 USB-C Triple Display Docking Station for $239.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $330 list price and $300 going rate lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $60 below the previous best price. Designed to give you an expansive setup with a single cable at a desk, this dock has 12 ports that all go through your USB-C cord. It can run three simultaneous display outputs over that cable with up to 8K30 or 4K60 support. On top of that, there’s 100W USB-C PD charging, Gigabit Ethernet, both SD and microSD slots, and even USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gb/s ports. So, if you’re looking for a single-cable solution for your laptop-powered desk setup, then this is a great choice. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s hard to deny the value offered by Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. You’ll find that it also supports 4K HDMI and USB-A, but also packs up to 100W of charging passthrough and both SD/microSD slots. At $30, this dock from Anker is a great portable option without breaking the bank. It allows you to bring some of those missing ports back to your portable Mac-focused setup, though the hub is more geared toward mobile usage with MacBooks or iPads as the target market here instead of a desk-based rig.

Don’t forget to check out Acer’s Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 gaming laptop that just dropped in price today. Down to $1,500, this marks the second-best deal that we’ve seen and it’d pair perfectly with today’s lead deal. Delivering Thunderbolt 4 support as well as USB-C with DisplayPort Alt output, this would allow you to basically have a single-cable setup with the Predator Helios 300 at your desk…though you might need to still use a secondary power adapter to run it at full speed when gaming.

UGREEn 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

12 ports allow you to connect most devices through a single USB-C docking station: 2x HDMI Port, 1x DP, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 1x USB A 3.2 , 1x USB C 3.2, 2x USB 3.0, 1x Ethernet port, 1x SD/Micro SD card slots, and 1x 3.5mm AUX port. Expand the capabilities of your home or office workspace. Our docking station exceeds the needs of most power users on both Windows and macOS. (Note: video output and network port functions require you to install the driver to use.) DisplayLink Technology – MacBook docking station compatible with macOS and Windows laptops, supports multiple monitor expansion or mirroring mode. The HDMI 2 port supports up to 8K@30Hz max with Windows and up to 4K@60Hz with macOS. HDMI port 1 and display port both support resolutions of up to 4K@60Hz with both operating systems and can be used for programming, stock trading, design work, etc. (supports triple displays/extended mode in macOS and Windows)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!