Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe cases hit all-time lows from $35 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe Case starting at $35.27 shipped for the Midnight style. Other colorways are also getting in on the savings, and are down from the same $49 going rates to some of the best prices yet. Delivering up to 28% in savings across the board, these are still some of the very first chances to save on the latest covers for Apple’s newest handsets. Many are down to new all-time lows, undercutting previous mentions by an extra $7 in the case of the Midnight model.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 14 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Plus, the several discounted colors mean you can stylize your handset exactly how you’re envisioning while making out for less. Head below for more.

If you’re not sold on Apple’s official offering, even with the discount attached, be sure to go check out all of the other options we’ve recommended for scoring a new case instead. Our roundup covers all of the best options for Apple’s now latest and greatest handset, including everything from premium offerings to more affordable clear cases and the styles that fall in-between.

While our smartphone accessories hub is packed with all of the week’s other best deals on gear for your iPhone 14, there is one particular highlight worth a look right now. Standing above the rest, Anker just launched its new Bio-Based cables right around the debut of Apple’s latest smartphone, and now you can score all-time lows with some of the very first discounts. Available in both Lightning and USB-C offerings, these now start at $13.50 and deliver some environmentally-friendly ways to refuel iPhone 14, MacBooks, and more.

Apple iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

