Save 30% or more on Anker’s all-new Bio-Based Lightning and USB-C cables from $13.50 lows

Amazon today is offering one of the very first chances to save on Anker’s new Bio-Based cables. After first launching last fall, discounts have been few and far between on the recent debuts and now all-time lows have arrived. The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable is a particular standout, dropping down to $14.99 for the 6-foot offering. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $23, you’re looking at the best discount ever and only the third chance to save period. It clocks in at $3 under our previous mention and delivers 35% in savings. The 3-foot offering is also on sale and marked down starting from $13.59, with a usual $19 price tag delivering 30% in added cash back.

The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Also on sale alongside the Lightning version above, Anker’s USB-C Bio-Based Cables are also discounted to the best prices ever. Starting at $13.99 for the 6-foot cable in two different styles, you’d more regualrly pay $20. Today’s offer lands at the first major discount so far with 30% in savings in tow for both the white and black colorways. The build packs the same plant-based design as the MFi Lightning option above, just with a USB-C plug on both ends of the 6-foot cord. Though there is one notable improvement, with support for 140W charging speeds that make it a suitable option for M2 Pro MacBook Pros, Android devices, and everything in-between. Our hands-on review covers much of what to expect, too.

If you’re looking for a wall charger to pair either of the new Anker Bio-Based cables with, Shargeek’s retro 35W option is easily worth a look. The Classic Macintosh design is already worth bringing to your charging setup at full price, let alone with 50% in savings attached that delivers a new all-time low of $29.50. That’s of course with some notable tech behind that novel form-factor, with USB-C GaN III tech supplying 35W of power to your device.

Anker Bio-Based Cable features:

The exterior of the cable body is built using bio-based materials from plants like corn and sugar cane. With a 20,000-bend lifespan, this cable is more than ready to handle the stresses and strains of daily use. MFi certified for flawless compatibility with all Lightning devices, including iPhone, iPad, and more. Supports up to 30W charging—enough to power your iPhone or iPad at high speed.

