Transform your Apple stylus into a classic #2 pencil with this elago case at under $10 (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront now has its Classic Case for Apple Pencil 2 starting from $9.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a limited-time Lightning deal that will only be live for today or until the discounted stock sells out. Regularly as much as $15, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous Lighting offer mention, the lowest we have tracked, and a great time to score one. Designed to protect your Apple Pencil 2 from scratches and scrapes, it also adds that quirky elago vibe to your setup with a pop of liquid vinyl color. As such, some folks might even find it provides a better grip around the Apple stylus as well. More details below.

As per usual when this under $10 deal pops up for the elgao pencil cover above, there really aren’t very many alternatives at a lower price point. elago is one of our favorite affordable accessory makers when it comes to vibrant designs like this, so jump on it now if you’re interested. Otherwise, check out this AHASTYLE Duotone Case for slightly less.

If you or someone you know is still looking to score a new iPad to use an Apple Pencil with, our latest deals are where you need to be. Alongside the ongoing offer on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, we are also still tracking the even more affordable 256GB 10.2-inch iPad at the all-time low of $399 currently.

elago Classic Case for Apple Pencil 2 features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. from a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Bringing back a classic design to change your stylus pencil into a #2 pencil! not only is this design ergonomic, it feels familiar! bring back some nostalgia by mixing the old school with the new school! most cases compatible with ipad work with the pencil case as long as it does not have a pencil holder, sleeve, or latch.

Premium silicone was used to create this awesome product so that it can help protect your stylus and the surface it attaches to. silicone prevents scratches on the surface it rests on and keeps it securely there with amazing grip. the case is compatible with ipad and attaches magnetically as if there was no case at all!

