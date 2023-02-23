Save 20% on ASUS’ dual screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop at $2,000

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,500, this 20% discount, or solid $500 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $100 of the all-time low. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and will be powered by its Ryzen 7 6800H octa-core processor and RTX 3060 graphics. The 16-inch 1920x1200p 165Hz IPS-level display is PANTONE-certified for creative work and is accompanied by what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos support, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $870 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the ASUS option above. The screen is slightly smaller at 15.6-inches but retains a similar 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Razer is now introducing its latest Blade 15 gaming laptop which is joining the Blade 16 and 18 launched back at CES. Packing a 13th Generation i7 processor and the NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs, you’ll find that there’s more than enough power here to handle anything you need. Plus, the Blade 15 comes in at 25% smaller than the Blade 16, making it a great choice for those needing a compact solution for on-the-go gaming. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

Expand your creative and gaming horizons with the groundbreaking Zephyrus Duo 16, which features a ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display that takes the Windows 11 experience to new heights. Innovative cooling with liquid metal and a groundbreaking thermal design unleashes peak power from the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX GPU. Supremely portable with a high-capacity 90Wh battery, you can create, play, and stay productive anywhere.

