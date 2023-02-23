Razer’s latest Blade 15 is 25% smaller than the Blade 16 without sacrificing performance

This week, Razer is introducing its latest Blade 15 gaming laptop, joining the Blade 16 and 18 to leverage the latest tech from both Intel and NVIDIA. Packing a 13th Generation i7 processor and the NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs, you’ll find that there’s more than enough power here to handle anything you need. Plus, the Blade 15 comes in at 25% smaller than the Blade 16, making it a great choice for those needing a compact solution for on-the-go gaming. Sound intriguing? Keep reading for more information, including pricing and availability.

Razer Blade 15 is compact and powerful

Back in January, Razer introduced its ultrapowerful and feature-packed refreshed Blade 16 to the world alongside the Blade 18 as well. This time, the iconic gaming brand is updating its beloved Blade 15 with the latest specs.

Focusing on portability at the forefront of its design, the Blade 15 is the thinnest in the 2023 line and weighs less than 4.5 pounds overall. The 80Wh battery is said to deliver over six hours of battery life, which is pretty impressive as well. There’s a 16:9 240Hz 1440p display in tow that packs a 2.5ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage too, making this an ideal laptop for both creatives and gamers.

For power, there’s the i7-13800H processor and your choice of either the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4070 for a graphics card. In addition to that, there’s up to 4TB of NVMe storage, thanks to there being two M.2 slots, and you can upgrade the RAM to as much as 64GB of DDR5-5200MHz, which will let you keep up with even the most demanding workflows or games.

At 25% smaller overall than the Blade 15, this is also an ideal option for those seeking a compact system that can still handle a wide range of tasks. While bigger gaming laptops have been around for years, personally, I love that the industry is starting to focus on what can be packed into a small form factor instead of carrying what’s essentially a portable desktop around.

The Blade 15 will start at $2,499.99 and is available now to purchase directly from Razer, with other retailers coming soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I love the power that the Blade 16 delivers and was very impressed by it when we went hands-on at CES 2023, the Blade 15 seems like the laptop for the average consumer. Not only is it slightly more budget-friendly, but it also has a more compact form factor without sacrificing performance too much. Sure, there’s no i9 and RTX 4090 option here, but the reality is most gamers don’t need that much power out of the box on their laptop. So, if you want a portable gaming system that will let you have fun playing your favorite titles anywhere, then the latest Razer Blade 15 could be the best option for you.

