iRobot’s self-emptying Roomba i7+ cleans your home automatically at $350 (Refurb, Orig. $800)

Through the weekend, Woot is offering a selection of iRobot robotic vacuum cleaners on sale from $130 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base at $349.99. Originally $800, today’s deal comes in at $250 below the current new condition price from third-parties at Amazon and beats our last mention by an additional $70 from back in August. This robot vacuum makes your spring cleaning easier than ever before. For starters, the vacuum itself can clean for up to 75 minutes before returning to the base and emptying itself while recharging. Yes, emptying itself. There’s a self-empty system that stores up to 60 days of dirt and grime so you can almost set it up and forget about the vacuum for the next two months. There’s vSLAM navigation so this robot can make a map of your home and then spot cleaning allows you to have it tidy up only one room before returning to the base. Plus, it ships with a 90-day warranty. Keep reading for more.

Want to save even more? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $120 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, auto emptying, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the iRobot model above.

For bigger messes, consider picking up Shark’s HydroVac 3-in-1 vac/mop that’s on sale for $250. Designed to help you refresh your rugs and floors with ease, today’s deal ushers in a $110 discount from its typical going rate. Then, you can check out the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro mapping robot vacuum/mop that’s on sale for just $270, saving $130 from its typical going rate.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.* *(Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system). With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.

