Add three under cabinet LED lights to your kitchen, pantry, or closet for $32 at Amazon

Power Practical (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lights for $32.39 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal saves 19% from its typical going rate and ushers in the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. These LED lights mount underneath a cabinet, in a closet, or in the pantry with ease, thanks to being battery-powered. This means you won’t have to run a power cable to them and delivers illumination anywhere that you need it. The strip itself spans three feet and is controlled by a push button that lets you turn it on or off. Plus, there’s double sided tape pre-installed on the strips so you can easily attach them to any surface. Keep reading for more.

Instead of LED strips like on sale above, pick up this 2-pack of under cabinet pucks for $10 at Amazon. While these won’t illuminate an entire shelf at one time, they’re still great for placing inside cabinets to help see what’s inside. Another good place to use these LED pucks are closets to help see clothes before picking them out to head into town.

If you want to take your existing switch-controlled under cabinet lights to the next level, then consider picking up TP-Link’s in-wall light switches on sale for $23 each. These switches are designed to work with HomeKit as well as Assistant/Alexa, making them a solid choice for your smart home setup.

Power Practical Luminoodle Under Cabinet Light features:

Power practical adapts fine, high – quality lighting material, simply transform any space with high quality, warm white 2700K LED lights. So easy use than you could image. Simply push the bottom and light up the Cabinet! The sleek design stays out of sight, while the oversized power button is easy to find. Only 3 AA batteries keep the lights on without the need of a wall outlet or electrician. Convenient and practical, bring you a excellent using experience.

