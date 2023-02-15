DJI’s new Osmo Mobile SE smartphone gimbal arrives with more affordable $109 price tag

Today, DJI is launching the latest addition to its smartphone gimbal stabilizer lineup. The new Osmo Mobile SE arrives with a more affordable price tag than its flagship counterparts while still arriving many of the latest features like ActiveTrack 5.0, improved battery life, and a lighter build.

DJI launches new Osmo Mobile SE gimbal

Stepping in to fill the shoes of the OM 4 SE that has long been delivering that more affordable price point, DJI today is launching a successor by the name of the DJI Osmo Mobile SE. Returning to full spelling out the stabilizer’s name, the gimbal arrives with much of the same design and focus as its processor.

As for what DJI is also adjusting on the Osmo Mobile SE, the company is largely just bringing in quality of life changes that have landed on some of its newer releases. With the OM 4 SE being nearly two years old, there are a lot of updates that DJI have rolled out across the lineup which are now landing on the new affordable gimbal.

One of the biggest are software adjustments, with ActiveTrack 5.0 making an appearance for improved performance when stabilizing footage on a specific target. That’s skipping two generations of the feature from the previous gimbal, with the Osmo Mobile SE also now sporting ShotGuides to help adjust your shot to the environment you’re actually filming.

Over on the design front, DJI is also bringing a more modern design to the controls of the Osmo Mobile SE. It’s a small tweak, but updates the button layout to align more with what you’ll find on the flagship offering. Though something you’ll surely notice a bit more is that the new gimbal weighs less, clocking in at 353 grams compared to the 390-gram OM 4 SE.

Compared more directly to the higher-end OM 6, DJI is really only skimping out on the extending selfie stick feature. The new SE edition actually clocks in with more battery life at eight hours instead of the six-hour usage limit on the higher-end version. Otherwise, there’s still a bundled tripod mount that can attach to the hand grip, as well as a magnetic mounting feature for easily connecting your handset to the stabilizer.

Now available for purchase, the DJI Osmo Mobile clocks in at $109. It’s now listed at all of the major retailers, including direct from DJI as well as Amazon, Adorama, and B&H. For comparison, that is $50 below the price of the flagship OM 6, and $20 under the previous-generation OM 5.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!