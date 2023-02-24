Samsung’s Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs display digital art from $430 lows (Reg. $598+)

Through the end of the month, Woot is now discounting Samsung’s lineup of Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. All returning to all-time lows, shipping is free for Prime members. Those without a subscription to Amazon’s 2-day service will pay a $6 delivery fee, instead. Starting off the home theater upgrades at the $429.99 price point is the 32-inch model, which is down from its usual $598 going rate in order to mark a return to the best discount yet for only the second time.

Unlike your average TV, Samsung’s Frame lineup mixes things up with a more aesthetically-pleasing design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels for a picture frame-inspired design. So living up to that Frame naming convention, the TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the new Matte Display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

Compared to the new 2023 models which will be launching later this spring, the existing Frame lineup delivers just about all of the same features. Though the big difference is that Samsung has released an auto-rotating mount that lets you automatically turn the displays from horizontal viewing experiences to vertical orientations. Though if you’re looking to bring that functionality to any of the models above, Samsung also just sells the mount on its own in both 43- to 55-inch and 55- to 65-inch versions.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

