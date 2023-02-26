SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset falls 30% in return to all-time low of $70

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this solid 30% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this headset. This is also only the third time we’ve seen it at this low price. Here you can game wirelessly with your Xbox, PC, Switch, and Android phones with the USB-C dongle, though you also have a 3.5mm audio cable so you can use the headset with essentially any platform wired. The headset features AirWeave Memory Foam cushions over the earcups to keep it comfortable during those long gaming sessions. The built-in microphone can be detached from the earcup when not in use and will filter out distracting background noise. There are on-earcup controls for volume adjustment and microphone muting as well. In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 20 hours of gaming before needing to recharge. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $44. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired only so you retain the wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you been looking to grab a mobile gaming solution? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop marked down to $2,000, the second-best price we’ve tracked. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and will be powered by its Ryzen 7 6800H octa-core processor and RTX 3060 graphics. The 16-inch 1920x1200p 165Hz IPS-level display is PANTONE-certified for creative work and is accompanied by what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos support, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Optimal PS5 compatibility requires user to change settings on Sony PS5 – disable Sony 3D Audio and then increase default volume to 100%

Take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Android phones

Padded AirWeave ear cushions and adjustable, steel-reinforced headband provide lasting comfort and durability

