Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows ahead of spring from $329 (Save $70)

A new work week is now underway and Amazon is kicking things off by launching a rare chance to score an all-time low on Apple Watch Series 8. The latest wearables from Apple normally start at $399, but right now the retailer is taking $70 off in order to offer the 41mm GPS style for $329 shipped. That is the very first time it has dropped this low at Amazon, but ties the all-time low which was set once before at Best Buy and is now being matched once again today. Alongside the 45mm model getting in on the savings at $359 from the usual $429, there’s also $70 in savings available on the higher-end GPS + Cellular models, as well as premium stainless steel wearables.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we kick off yet another week.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!