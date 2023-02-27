Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones hit $100 low (Save $50), Liberty 4 buds hit $97

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a collection of Anker Soundcore headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst many of the brand’s latest releases, the new Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones for $99.99. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save to date at $50 off. It’s matching the all-time low set only once before back on Black Friday. Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut.

Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Having launched last fall as one of the first pair of earbuds on the market not from the likes of Apple, Google, or Samsung to deliver Spatial Audio, the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 arrived with more than just immersive listening. Now on sale for one of the very first times as part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is dropping the recently-released true wireless earbuds down to $97.49 in two different styles.

Normally fetching $150, this is only the third discount to date at $52 off. It’s the best price yet that clocks in at $33 under our previous. Anker’s latest Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds arrive as its latest flagship true wireless listening experience and are spec’d to match. Active noise cancellation is of course a nice touch, but not quite as enticing as Spacial Audio support. There’s also 9-hour battery life supplemented by an extra 20 from the Qi-enabled charging case, which rounds out the package that you can read about in our hands-on review with built-in heart rate monitoring.

As far as some alternatives go, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Sennheiser, other brands, and of course Anker.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones

The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones. Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.

